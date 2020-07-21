ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM Variant Gets Price Cut In India

    By
    |

    Samsung's mid-range smartphone Galaxy A21s was launched in India in June. The phone is available in two RAM variants and the price of the 6GB RAM variant has been reduced by Rs. 1,000. The 6GB + 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy A21s comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. Now, the price is reduced to Rs. 17,499. On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB variant is listed with the launch price tag.

    Galaxy A21s 6GB RAM Variant Gets Price Cut

     

    The 4GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,499 and both models are now available for purchase on Samsung stores and retailer stores. The handset is offered in black, blue, white color options. The new price details first-come to fore via Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

    Although the phone is in the mid-range category, it offers quad rear camera modules. Also, we always notice that Samsung always adds a massive battery to its smartphones. Similarly, the Galaxy A21s also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. The device also supports a 15W fast charging tech.

    In terms of display design, the device features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Samsung Galaxy A21s measures 163.6 x 75. 3 x 8.9mm dimensions and weighs 192 grams.

    Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10-based One UI. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is also is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

    In terms of optics, the quad rear camera setup of the handset comprises a 48MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP camera, and another 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has a 13MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
