Galaxy A32 5G Backed By MediaTek 720 SoC Goes Official: Samsung's Most Affordable 5G Handset?

Samsung has been focusing on the mid-range smartphone segment with its Galaxy 'A' and the Galaxy 'M' series. Following the launch of the Galaxy A12, the company has launched the Galaxy A32 5G. The latest model is Samsung's cheapest 5G-enabled smartphone which is packed with mid-range hardware. The device is announced in the European market and is yet to go official in India and other regions.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor which has a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is accompanied by the Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The handset will be available with up to 128GB storage option. The smartphone will have up to 1TB microSD card support. This will suffice the additional storage requirements.

Samsung has stuck to the basic TFT Infinity-V display on the Galaxy A32 5G. The panel here measures 6.5-inches and supports standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The notch packs a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. At the rear, the Galaxy A32 5G makes use of four cameras. The handset features a 48MP primary sensor.

The main camera at the back gets accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP sensor for macro photography with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP bokeh which also has an f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy M32 5G uses a physical fingerprint scanner integrated within the power key on the right panel for security.

Apart from the 5G network support, the handset offers standard connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M32 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery unit aided by 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 64GB model will cost EUR 279 which is approximately Rs. 24,700 in India. The Galaxy M32's 128GB storage model is said to cost EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,500). The company will go on sale starting February 12 in Awesome Purple and Awesome White shades. Samsung would probably share the details of its India launch in the coming weeks.

