Samsung Galaxy A32 Likely To Be Budget-Friendly 5G Smartphone

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone. The company is reportedly in plans to announce this smartphone as the most affordable 5G smartphone. According to a report via Galaxy Club, the company is expected to add the Galaxy A42 5G alongside Galaxy A32 5G to its affordable 5G phone's portfolio. The A32 5G is said to be land in 2021.

Previously, the Galaxy A42 5G appeared with model number SM-A426B. The Galaxy A42 5G spotted on 3C certification listing with a 4,860 mAh battery. As per the company, it will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is said to offer a 128GB internal storage and will be available in white, grey, and black color options. On the other hand, the Galaxy A32 5G is likely to carry the model number SM-A326.

Galaxy A32 5G Details

The Galaxy A32 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A31. In terms of optics, the Galaxy A32 5G will pack a 48MP main sensor which is similar to the Galaxy A31. There will also be a 2MP depth sensor.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June. The device comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch style. The phone gets power from the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset along with 4GB RAM. The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. For cameras, the smartphone's quad rear camera features a 48MP primary sensor. For selfies, it has a 20MP front shooter.

However, if Galaxy A32 5G is a rebrand version of the Galaxy A31, then the features are expected to remain the same. Apart from these, nothing more is known about the Galaxy A32 5G yet. However, we will keep you updated if anything further comes to our notice.

