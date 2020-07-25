ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver Color Now Available For Purchase

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A71 was launched in February with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. After GST hike, the 8GB RAM + 128GB models' price retails for Rs. 32,999. The handset comes in Prism Crush Silver, Blue, and Black color options. Now, the company has launched a new color variant of the Galaxy A71. The new Haze Crush Silver color model is already available for purchase on Flipkart. Everything is the same except for the color of the new model.

    Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver Color Now Available For Purchase

     

    To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A71 packs a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has an in-screen fingerprint reader and face unlock as well.

    Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory of the device also expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The device gets fuel from a 4500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. For the software, it runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0.

    In terms of optics, it has an L-shaped quad rear camera module which includes a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and lastly 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it features a 32MP Slow-Mo selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. The device supports VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

    In terms of price, the features used in the phone are now available in low priced phones. However, as a mid-range phone, Samsung did not offer very bad features. The main highlight of the phone is its camera. The company offers a 64MP main camera on the phone. In addition, the Snapdragon 730 processor is quite suitable for gaming. So, if someone wants to go on the basis of software, battery, the brand then Samsung Galaxy A71 would not be a very bad choice.

    samsung smartphones news
    Saturday, July 25, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
