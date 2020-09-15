Samsung Galaxy F41 Camera-Centric Phone Likely To Debut Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After Galaxy M and the Galaxy A-series, Samsung now seems to expand its mid-range segment with the new Galaxy F series. The series is expected to arrive by the end of this month or the first week of October, as per 91Mobiles report. The phone is expected to make its debut as the Galaxy F41 that will have a model number SM-F415F.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Details

According to the report, the alleged Galaxy F41 will be a mid-range camera-centric handset which will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. The report also claims the handset will be available for purchase via online and later it will be available in offline stores. Based on the F letter, it was expected to be a foldable phone; however, the information shared via a tipster confirms it will not be a foldable phone.

The support page of the model number SM-F415F is already live on Samsung India's website. Besides, it also gets Wi-Fi certification. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the handset will be available in two storage configurations and will come in black, blue, and green color options. As of now, the features of the handset are still unknown.

On the other hand, the handset is said to come with similar features to the Galaxy M31. To recall, the Galaxy M31 offers a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. Running One UI 2.0 based Android 10 OS, there is the Exynos 9611 chipset under its hood. The device gets fuel from a 6,000 mAh and gets a quad-camera module along with a 64MP sensor.

What We Think

Meanwhile, the company is giving competition to other brands' mid-range phones with its Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series smartphones. If the rumors are to be believed, the company will compete with brands like Realme and Vivo which focus on offering high-end camera features.

