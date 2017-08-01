Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro sale debuts in India at Rs. 22,300

Back in June, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max in India at Rs. 20,900 and Rs. 17,900 respectively.

Within a few days, the Galaxy J7 Max was made available in the country but the Galaxy J7 Pro release. Now, it looks like the sale of the latter has debuted in India. The Galaxy J7 Pro has almost identical specs as the Galaxy J7 (2017) including 64GB storage space and support for Samsung Pay, which was so long meant only for the high-end and flagship devices.

While the Galaxy J7 Pro was launched at a price point of Rs. 20,900, it is available at a relatively higher price point via Amazon. Well, both the official Samsung online store and Amazon India have listed the Galaxy J7 Pro for sale at Rs. 20,900 and Rs. 22,300 respectively. The Samsung online store's listing says that the smartphone is out of stock. On the other hand, the Amazon India listing of Galaxy J7 Pro sells only the Gold variant at a higher cost.

For now, there is no word from Samsung regarding the offline availability of the Galaxy J7 Pro that we believe will happen in the coming days. Also, it is not known when the Black variant will go on sale in the country.

To refresh on specifications, the Galaxy J7 Pro is fitted with 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display. Under its hood, the smartphone houses an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 3GB RA and 64GB storage capacity that supports expansion. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and features 4G LTE and dual SIM support as well.

The imaging department of the Galaxy J7 Pro comprises of a 13MP main snapper with FHD 1080p video recording and f/1.9 aperture. Up front, the smartphone flaunts a 13MP selfie camera with flash for great low light selfies. The smartphone is IP54 certified making it water resistant. There is a camera feature called Instant Share that lets you quickly share the images with your contacts directly from the camera app. The other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro include a 3600mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

Via: SamMobile