Galaxy M20 listed on Samsung's official support page

We all know that Samsung is working towards its upcoming mid-range smartphone lineup which is the Galaxy M series for the masses. The Samsung Galaxy M series which is said to consist of three different models named as the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 smartphone. Similar to every other upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy M series have also been leaked numerous times over the web revealing various details regarding the specifications and features which the smartphones will offer. The Samsung Galaxy M series is expected to be launched in India by the end of January this year and just ahead of its official launch the Galaxy M20 is listed on the company's official website.

The upcoming mid-range Galaxy M20 has recently been spotted on Samsung's official support webpage. This is not the only smartphone in the M series which has been spotted on the support page, earlier, the Galaxy M10 was also live on the same support page by Samsung. Notably, the Galaxy M20 listing on the official support page does not highlight any key specification or feature which the smartphone will pack and the listing only confirms an imminent launch.

As for the rumored specifications and features, the upcoming Galaxy M20 is expected to flaunt a 6.2-inch AMOLED display panel that will offer 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution and will have an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display might come with a waterdrop notch on top. In terms of optics, the device is said to sport a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, there might be an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The internals of the device will include an Exynos 7885 chipset which will be clubbed with 3/4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The internal storage on the smartphone will be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The device is speculated to be backed by a mammoth 5,000mAh battery unit