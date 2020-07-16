ENGLISH

    Galaxy M31s With Exynos 9611 Chipset To Launch Soon In India

    By
    |

    Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M31s later this month. The information about the launch comes from IANS. The report further states that the handset will come with a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with punch-hole design.

    Galaxy M31s To Launch Soon In India

     

    In terms of pricing, the handset is likely to fall under Rs. 20,000. The device will pack a 6,000 mAh battery and it will feature a quad-camera setup along with a 64MP main sensor. Interested customers can grab the handset starting August via Amazon and offline retailers.

    Previously, the leak revealed that the device will be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset, which used for both Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M30s. For RAM and storage variant, the device is likely to offer a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of software, the Galaxy M31s is said to run One UI 2 based on Android 10. The other features of the Galaxy M31s will be similar to the predecessor model, except for a punch-hole display.

    To recall, the M31 was launched earlier this year in India. The handset carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. Due to the recent GST rate, the 6GB variant of the phone costs Rs. 15,499.

    The Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display along with Infinity-U notch design. The chipset of the device is paired with LPDD4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

    The device packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery that offers up to 119 hours of music playtime. For imaging, the Galaxy M31 has a 32MP selfie camera. It also features the Samsung GW1 64MP main sensor at the backside. The features of the camera also include Live Focus, Macro Shot, Night Mode, Super Steady mode, and more. In terms of the software, the phone comes with pre-installed Android 10 OS.

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
