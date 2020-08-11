ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue Color Variant Launched In India

    By
    |

    Samsung launched its flagship smartphones - the Galaxy Note 20 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event this month. Now, the company officially launched the Mystic Blue color of the Galaxy Note 20 in India. The smartphone will be available now in three color options including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green color, and Mystic Blue color variants.

    Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue Color Variant Launched In India

     

    Recently, Amazon India announced that the Galaxy Note 20 will be available for purchase in the country starting August 28. In addition, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also be available. Meanwhile, the e-commerce site is taking pre-orders for both handsets.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price & Specifications

    In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets its power from the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

    On the software front, it runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. For cameras, it has a triple camera setup which equipped with 12MP primary lens, a 64MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 10MP selfie camera. The Galaxy Note 20 packs a 4,300 mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    For connectivity options, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with a label of Rs. 77,999 for the 256GB variant.

    Should You Buy?

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a successor to the Galaxy Note 10 with some upgraded features. The smartphone offers a bigger display along with 60Hz refresh rate. However, the memory of the smartphone non-expandable. The phone offers a 64MP telephoto camera and the flagship octa-core Exynos 990 chipset.

     

    But in terms of price, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers many advanced features at a lower price. However, if someone is using the Samsung Note 10 or is looking for another premium smartphone with upgraded features, then can go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

    samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

