Galaxy S10 design leaked online accidentally by Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the most awaited premium smartphone lineup which is expected to be released this year. The Galaxy S10 has been suggested numerous times over the web revealing the variants and some key specifications which this lineup will include. With the release date of the device approaching, more and more leaks and rumors are making their way on the web. Samsung has recently revealed that it will be launching its next flagship offering the Galaxy S10 at an event which will be held on February 20 in San Francisco, California. Now, the device has been leaked once again over the web revealing the design which it will feature.

This time, Samsung itself has accidentally leaked the Galaxy S10 smartphone online. Apparently, the company recently posted an article in which it was explaining its upcoming One UI interface and while doing so the company had also accidentally posted the images of Galaxy S10.

A Reddit user called "qgtx" was first to spot the article and had revealed all the design details of the smartphone. As per the user, the Galaxy S10 will come with a punch hole display panel which is what the leaks and rumors have been suggesting. Samsung was also quick in realizing the mistake it had made and had removed the images and updated the article shortly after it was posted. Besides the design, the leaked images do not reveal anything specific.

As for the rumored specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature a punch hole display panel at the front to accommodate the front camera. The display panel will be a 6.1-inch panel and will have thin narrow bezels surrounding it. The device might incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner for device security. Backing up the smartphone will be the latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.