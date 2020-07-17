Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Expected To Come With 120Hz Refresh Screen, IP68-Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series at the 'Unpacked' event on August 5. In addition to the Note 20 series, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone at the event. According to some reports, the company may launch another smartphone under the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The phone is said to be named the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which has also been circulating for several days under the name Galaxy S20 Lite. Now, a new report suggests that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will arrive with a 120Hz screen.

Earlier, the phone was spotted on Geekbench listing which revealed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

The new information about the upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes to light via a Chinese tipster from Ice Universe. As per information, the device will have a 120Hz refresh rate display which will be available upcoming premium segment phones such as the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The information also revealed that the handset will be available with IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. The punch-hole size will be 3.3mm. He further claimed that the handset will carry an attractive price and it is expected to be launched in October.

Previously, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-G781B. As per the listing, the device will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and expected to arrive in three color variants. In terms of camera, the device is said to come with the new 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 main sensor.

Although the company has not confirmed anything about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition/Galaxy S20 Lite. It is expected to land soon after the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 launch.

