Galaxy S20 Series Likely Discontinued In India: Is Samsung Making Way For Galaxy S21 Series? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy 'S' series has been popular amongst the consumers looking for premium smartphones. The company has announced the new-generation Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event a few weeks ago. The latest offerings by the company include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All of the new variants are backed with 5G network support and are packed with flagship-grade hardware. It seems that the company is now pulling the plugs-off the previous-generation Galaxy S20 series in India. Check out the details:

Is Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting Discontinued In India?

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series availability in India which is set for January 29, the Galaxy S20 series has gone out of stock at the company's official website. The Samsung India website has the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy S20 Plus listed as out of stock. However, the Galaxy S20 FE is available for purchase at the official store.

The absence of the remaining three variants suggests they could have been discontinued in the Indian market. Notably, the Galaxy S20 FE is also available in select color options. The rumor mill indicates that the company might not bring these devices back to the stores altogether. However, Samsung is yet to confirm any such report officially.

While the Galaxy S21 series have are now listed out of stock on the Samsung India website, they are listed with a lower price tag. The standard Galaxy S20 is listed at Rs. 54,999, while the Galaxy S20 Plus is mentioned with Rs. 87,999. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is listed with Rs. 1,000 lower price tag, i.e, Rs. 86,999. The website does have the 'Get stock alert' notification. The question that remains is by when and if the Galaxy S20 series will be available for sale again in the country?

