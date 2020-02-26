Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets First Update Along With March Security Patch News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup forayed in the market, earlier this month. After two weeks from the launch, the brand is offering the first software update to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Alongside this, the device is receiving the March security update. The update offers highly optimized camera features.

The update or firmware is of version G988NKSU1ATBR, and its size is 418MB. Since the handset will be up for sales from the next month for other countries as well, users might have to be on hold for using the latest software update. Another factor is, users might even back out from buying the device, due to the unavailability of the 5G spectrum in many countries.

If at all users are firm on buying the device, given that Samsung is the most reliable brand in the premium category, they will have to wait for some time unless the firmware rolls out in its fully tested form. The Korean-giant hasn't yet said about the software update for the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus devices.

As far as specs are concerned, the S20 Ultra flaunts a 6.9-inch display clocked at a 120Hz. It is powered with the Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. The handset will be available in a few markets with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Camera is the most talked specification of the device. It bears a 108MP primary lens, 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, it carries a 40MP sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery and supports wireless charging technology. Apart from 5G, it carries USB Type-C, Wi-Fi Direct, 3G, and 4G network options. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be available for sales in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey color options. Lastly, it is expected to price at Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant.

via

Best Mobiles in India