Galaxy S8 Active live images leak; 4000mAh battery likely

Ever since the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones were released, the rumors regarding the rugged variant of the flagship models - the Galaxy S8 Active started hitting the web.

While we know that a model in the Galaxy Active series for this year is in the making, a report by AndroidPolice leaks the live images of the smartphone revealing its key specifications. The Galaxy S8 Active appears to have similar specifications as the original Galaxy S8 that was launched earlier this year.

The leaked live images show that the body will be clad in what appears to be a permanent case that will make the device withstand accidental drops. Also, it is said to be waterproof. The sides appear to be made of metal while the rest is made of polycarbonate. The Bixby button appears on the side replacing the Active Key seen on the devices belonging to this lineup.

No curved edges The display on the rugged model is a 5.8-inch panel but it does not feature curved edges giving it a LG G6-like look. However, there appears to be no physical button below the screen similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Powerful innards Being a variant of the flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 Active is said to feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC teamed up with 64GB storage capacity and 4GB RAM. Also, the smartphone is likely to arrive with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The report further adds that the device runs on Android Nougat. Qi wireless charging The Galaxy S8 Active is believed to make use of a 4000mAh battery that is a higher capacity one in comparison to the one used by the Galaxy S8. This battery is said to support Qi wireless charging as well.