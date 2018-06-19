Galaxy S8, Galaxy A6+ and the Galaxy J7 Pro starts to receive June security patch

Samsung has started to seed the latest Google security patch (June 2018) for the selected Samsung smartphones across the globe. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy A6+, and the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro have started to receive the latest security patch via a software update. As the update will be seeded in batches, it might take some time to reach every smartphone.

How to install the June security patch on the following devices?

Go to settings > about device > software > software update. Make sure to connect your smartphone to a Wi-Fi network to incur any data charges from your cellular carrier. Check for the new software update and install the update. While installing the update make sure that your phone has at least 50% battery.

Whats new?

As this is a security update patch, there will be no visible changes on the smartphone. In fact, there should be no difference in the performance of the smartphone as well.

Additional to the security update, the Samsung Galaxy A6+ has also received few camera features (in China). After installing the latest software update the Samsung Galaxy A6+ now supports HDR for the main camera along with the camera stability features.

Now, almost 5 Samsung Galaxy smartphones are running on the latest Google security patch and some more devices might receive the same via a software update in the future. If you want to flash the security patch manually, then go to the below-mentioned link and select the appropriate package to flash to ROM manually using the recovery or fast-boot method.

Click here to install the update manually

Last week the same update was made available for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The update comes in a smaller package (less than 200 MB) and happens to install OTA without erasing any data on the smartphone what so ever. However, make sure to backup your smartphone before installing the software update as a precautionary measure.

Finally, Samsung is offering the latest security update for its smartphones (from flagship to mid-tier to entry-level smartphones). We hope that the company will deliver the same in the future for other devices as well.