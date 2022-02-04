Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 4: How To Get Flaming Dragon Loot Crate?
Garena Free Fire redeem codes today for February 4 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. One can get several upgrades like royale vouchers, weapon loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and much more. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes for today.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet
MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Claiming the Free Fire redeem codes is prettying easy. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.
Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice
Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.
