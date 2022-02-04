Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 4: How To Get Flaming Dragon Loot Crate? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes today for February 4 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. One can get several upgrades like royale vouchers, weapon loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and much more. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)

FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up

FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Claiming the Free Fire redeem codes is prettying easy. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link

Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.

Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice

Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.

