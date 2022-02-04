ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 4: How To Get Flaming Dragon Loot Crate?

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes today for February 4 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. One can get several upgrades like royale vouchers, weapon loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and much more. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes for today.

     
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 4 Available Now

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
    R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
    FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
    FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
    XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
    FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
    FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
    B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
    FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
    C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
    W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
    FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
    WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
    7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
    SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet
    MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
    BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
    ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Claiming the Free Fire redeem codes is prettying easy. Here's how to do it:

     

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log into your account using either one of the options. Make sure your account is the same one you use for the gaming app.

    Step 3: Now enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice

    Step 4: Once done, the rewards will directly appear in the gaming section. Ensure the codes are still running and not expired.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X