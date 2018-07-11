Geekbench listing reveals Nubia Z18 flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM

A listing on Geekbench reveals key specifications of a flagship Nubia smartphone that has been making news for quite some time. Nubia Z18 is the upcoming high-end smartphone which as per Geekbench's data will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 CPU and will have 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone will run on Android 8.1.0.

The listing reveals that the upcoming Nubia smartphone will bear a model number- NX606J and have scored 2344 points in Single-core test. The smartphone touched a mark of 8933 in multi-core benchmark. Nubia Z18 is making news for quite some time now. There were reports and leaks last month that Nubia Z18 will be the first-of-its-kind smartphone to sport a truly bezel-less phone among the other rivals. Some renders showed super thin bezels sans the infamous notch.

ALSO READ: ZTE Nubia Z18 leaked image reveals notch-less design and bezel-less display

The same handset also appeared on TENNA listing which revealed that Nubia Z18 will sport a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The TENAA listing further revealed the Z18 will come in two memory variants. The base variant will have 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, whereas the higher model will have 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

As far as optics are concerned, the reports suggest that the upcoming Nubia flagship smartphone will flaunt a horizontally arranged dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of 24MP+8MP setup. For the front camera, the smartphone will make use of an 8MP sensor. On the software front, the Nubia Z18 will run Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box. The smartphone will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be powered by a a 3,350 mAh battery unit.

Nubia hasn't confirmed anything yet on the upcoming smartphone; however, going by the multiple leaks that hints towards the similar information, we can say that the Z18 will be a flagship device. At the time of its launch, Nubia Z18 will compete with sub Rs. 35k smartphones from OnePlus, Asus, Xiaomi and Honor.

Source