    Get the OPPO R17 Pro, OPPO A7 for Rs 10,000 less; Here's how

    Following the discount, the Oppo R17 Pro can be purchased for Rs 29,990 and the Oppo A7 for Rs 13,990.

    By
    |

    Oppo if offering two of its popular smartphones with a massive price cut in India. The devices which have received a price cut includes the flagship Oppo R17 Pro and the budget Oppo A7. The company has made this discount on both the devices just ahead of the launch of Oppo Reno series in India. The Oppo Reno series is set to launch on May 28 in the country.

    Oppo R17 Pro and Oppo A7 price drop:

    The Oppo R17 Pro was launched with a price label of Rs 45,990 in India. However, last month the device had received a price cut of Rs 6,000 which brought down the price to Rs 39,990. Now, the device has received a massive discount of Rs 10,000, following which, the device will be available for just Rs 29,990. This makes one of the sweetest deals available in the market right now.

    As for the Oppo A7, the smartphone was initially announced with Rs 16,990 price point. But, it has received a couple of price drops in the past. This time, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the smartphone. Following the discount, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 13,990. Notably, this is the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone which has received a discount. The standard variant will still retail for its older price tag of Rs 12,990. The price drop on both the devices will be effective starting today, i.e, May 22 in India.

    To recap, the Oppo R17 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 710 chipset clocking at 1.8GHz with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone comes with an 8GB RAM for multitasking and 128GB of memory for storing data. The internal storage is non-expandable on this device. It ships with Android v8.1 with ColorOS 5.2.

    There is a triple-lens camera setup for imaging consisting of a 20MP lens, a 12MP lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. It packs a 25MP AI backed selfie snapper at the front housed inside the waterdrop style notch. The display measures 6.4-inches in size and is AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. A 3,700mAh battery keeps the processing in check and is supported by Super VOOC flash charge technology.

    via

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
