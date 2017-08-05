Gionee A1 Lite likely to be launched in India next week for Rs. 14,999

At the MWC 2017 in Barcelona in February, Gionee unveiled two new smartphones - Gionee A1 and Gionee A1 Plus. Given that both these smartphones are already available in the Indian market, the company seems to be gearing up to launch another device in India.

According to a report by PhoneRadar, the Gionee A1 Lite smartphone will be launched in India in the next week. The report claims that the device will be available via the offline stores all over the country at a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

The Gionee A1 Lite will have an upgraded 20MP selfie camera in comparison to the Gionee A1. In the other aspects, the latter is said to have better specifications. The Gionee A1 Lite comes with a 5.3-inch IPS HD 720p display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone equips a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the Gionee A1 Lite include a 13MP main camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. As mentioned above, there is a 20MP selfie camera at the front with a similar aperture and LED flash. The other aspects of the Gionee A1 Lite include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, IR blaster and a 4000mAh battery.

Notably, the Gionee A1 that was priced at Rs. 19,999 received a price cut of Rs. 3,500 in the last month taking down its price point to Rs. 16,499. Following the price cut of the Gionee A1, the company also announced the Signature Edition of this smartphone at the original price of Rs. 19,999.