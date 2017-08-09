Gionee A1 Lite launched in India: Specs, features and pricing

Gionee has just launched its A1 Lite smartphone in India for Rs.14,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase across all retail stores in India from August 10.

"Keeping up with the growing demand for high-quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities, we are thrilled to launch the latest in A1 series - A1 Lite. With the newest in line dual rear camera that delivers professional quality images and videos, and a trendy design, A1 Lite will surely be the next game changer," said Alok Shrivastava, Director - Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.

The main USP of the Gionee A1 Lite is its massive battery and the 20MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a 64-bit Octa-core MediaTek 6753V/WA processor. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage space, which can be further expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card slot.

Display-wise, the device features a 5.3-inch display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 on top for better protection.

In terms of optics, the Gionee A1 Lite comes with a 20MP selfie shooter that is claimed to capture professional quality pictures. The front camera is accompanied by a customized selfie flash to spread light onto faces more evenly and softly. Gionee's independent facial enhancement algorithm automatically detects a user's face and applies custom beauty settings. Powered by 4-cell technology, the front camera captures more light than before resulting clearer and more beautiful selfie.

At the rear, there is also a 13MP primary camera.

Coming to another important aspect of the smartphone, it packs a massive 4,000mAh battery for keeping the lights on. The battery is claimed to last up to 30 hours regardless of web browsing, reading or even consuming video content. Connectivity options include 2G/3G/4G VoLTE support. In addition, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with a response time of just 0.3 seconds.

As for the design, the Gionee A1 Lite bears a chic metallic body that gives it a stylish look. The smartphone comes in two color variants; Black and Gold.

Celebrating the launch of A1 Lite, Gionee has partnered with Airtel and PayTm to announce two exciting offers. New or existing Airtel Customers who purchase A1 Lite will get additional 10GB data per month for 6 months on any data recharge of 1GB and above.

Also, every purchase of Gionee A1 Lite will be accompanied with 2 PayTm Cashback Vouchers Codes entitling customers with Rs. 250 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs. 350 on PayTm Mall.