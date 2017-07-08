Gionee A1 Plus with dual rear cameras India launch pegged for July 14

Gionee seems to be all set to announce a new smartphone in India in a few more days. Well, we say this as the Gionee A1 Plus is slated to be launched in the country on July 14.

Back in February, the company unveiled both the Gionee A1 and A1 Plus at the MWC 2017 show floor. Then, the Gionee A1 was released in India in March at a price point of Rs. 19,999. Later, the company slashed the price of the Gionee A1 and introduced the Signature Edition at the same price of Rs. 19,999. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is all geared up to launch the Gionee A1 Plus in the country.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Might be priced under Rs. 30,000 While the price tag of the Gionee A1 Plus will be known only when it is officially released, we can expect it to be priced in the sub-Rs. 30,000 bracket. The Gionee A1 Plus was initially unveiled in Mocha Gold and Gray color variants. Gionee A1 Plus specifications To refresh on its specifications, the Gionee A1 Plus adorns a 6-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. At its core, the smartphone from Gionee comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory segment that can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Amigo 4.0, this smartphone draws the power from a 4550mAh battery with 18W ultrafast charging that charges the handset in just 2 hours. The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.0, 4G VoLTE, and hybrid dual SIM support. It’s another selfie-centric smartphone The Gionee A1 Plus is another selfie-centric smartphone in the market. The device features a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP front-facer with 5P lens, selfie flash and f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera has the abilities to click selfies with bokeh effect.