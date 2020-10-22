Gionee F8 Neo With Android 10 Announced In India At Rs. 5,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Gionee has come back with its latest entry-level phone called the Gionee F8 Neo. The price of the handset has been set at Rs. 5,499 and it comes in black, blue, and red color options. The smartphone will compete against the Galaxy M01 Core which is available in the country at Rs. 5,293.

What Gionee F8 Neo Offers?

In terms of specifications, the phone flaunts a 5.4-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It has also a thick bezel around the corner. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor but the company has not revealed the chipset name. However, Google Play Listing has shared that the phone packs the UNISOC SC9863A chipset.

The device is available in 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Running Android 10 operating system, you get a single 8MP rear camera with an LED flash on the Gionee F8 Neo. For selfies, it sports a 5MP front-facing camera. Lastly, it houses a 3,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. For security, the handset supports face unlock via its front camera instead of the fingerprint sensor.

Should You Buy?

The entry-level smartphone will be the perfect pick for first-time users or if someone is planning to gift any smartphone at an affordable price then can go for the Gionee F8 Neo. Talking about the competition, the Tecno Spark GO 2020 will also be considered as a competitor to the Gionee F8 Neo.

However, the budget-friendly handset from Tecno costs a little higher than the Gionee F8 Neo. Besides, you get a large display and a bigger 5,000 mAh battery on the Tecno Spark GO 2020 and it is priced at Rs. 6,499.

