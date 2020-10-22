Just In
- just now iPhone 12 Uses Snapdragon X55 5G Modem; Is It Fast Enough?
-
- 12 min ago Huawei Mate 40 Pro Price Tipped Via Amazon Ahead Of Launch: All You Need To Know
- 20 min ago Mi Band 5 Review: Find Me A Better Budget Fitness Band, I’ll Wait
- 42 min ago Free Netflix Starts From December 4: What’s The Catch?
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi to wish Bengal people on 1st day of Durga puja virtually today
- Movies Gauahar Khan Dismisses November Wedding Reports With Ismail Darbar's Son Zaid
- Sports Mohammed Siraj reveals how he defied Virat Kohli's idea, and dismissed Nitish Rana
- Finance 4 Reasons Why Sharekhan Has A "Buy" Rating On This Stock
- Automobiles Skoda Volkswagen Exports 500,000th Made In India Car: New Milestone Achieved
- Lifestyle Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar Mesmerises Us With Her Pretty Look In Ethnic Suits And A Western Dress
- Education AICTE Academic Calendar 2020-21: Check AICTE Calendar 2020-21 Notice And Schedule
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In November
Gionee F8 Neo With Android 10 Announced In India At Rs. 5,499
Gionee has come back with its latest entry-level phone called the Gionee F8 Neo. The price of the handset has been set at Rs. 5,499 and it comes in black, blue, and red color options. The smartphone will compete against the Galaxy M01 Core which is available in the country at Rs. 5,293.
What Gionee F8 Neo Offers?
In terms of specifications, the phone flaunts a 5.4-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It has also a thick bezel around the corner. The handset is powered by an octa-core processor but the company has not revealed the chipset name. However, Google Play Listing has shared that the phone packs the UNISOC SC9863A chipset.
The device is available in 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Running Android 10 operating system, you get a single 8MP rear camera with an LED flash on the Gionee F8 Neo. For selfies, it sports a 5MP front-facing camera. Lastly, it houses a 3,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. For security, the handset supports face unlock via its front camera instead of the fingerprint sensor.
Should You Buy?
The entry-level smartphone will be the perfect pick for first-time users or if someone is planning to gift any smartphone at an affordable price then can go for the Gionee F8 Neo. Talking about the competition, the Tecno Spark GO 2020 will also be considered as a competitor to the Gionee F8 Neo.
However, the budget-friendly handset from Tecno costs a little higher than the Gionee F8 Neo. Besides, you get a large display and a bigger 5,000 mAh battery on the Tecno Spark GO 2020 and it is priced at Rs. 6,499.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,499
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
21,849
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
48,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,040
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
41,800
-
13,099
-
8,999
-
9,930
-
23,380
-
15,549
-
21,670
-
12,500
-
10,850
-
19,550
-
21,999