Gionee K3 Pro With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Gionee has launched the K3 Pro in China two months after the launch of the Gionee K6. The price of the K3 Pro has been set at CNY 699 (approx. Rs.7,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 799 (approx. Rs. 8,600) in China.

The Gionee K3 Pro is already listed for sale on JD.com. It will be available for purchase in Jade Green and Pearl White color variants. However, there is no information regarding global availability.

Gionee K3 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Gionee K3 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch HD+ display which offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It has also a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 234ppi pixel density.

The fingerprint sensor is housed inside the square-shaped camera module. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery along with a 10W charging support.

Coming to the optics, the Gionee K3 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The other details of the camera are still unknown at the moment. For selfies and videos, it features a 13MP front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

It supports 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS for connectivity. The Gionee K3 Pro measures 164.3 x 77.6 x 9.7mm and it weighs 205 grams.

Looking at the specification, it can be said the handset offers average features. At the same price, the other brands like Realme, Motorola are now offering high range features. However, it packs a square-shaped camera module which looks quite impressive. In addition, the handset has a large display, waterdrop notch.

Best Mobiles in India