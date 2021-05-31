Just In
Gionee M15 With Helio G90 SoC Goes Official; When Can We Expect India Launch?
Gionee has launched its new mid-range smartphone for the masses in its 'M' series. The company has announced M15 in Nigeria with a gaming-oriented MediaTek processor. Other highlight features include a 48MP quad-camera setup, fast charging supported battery and an FHD+ display. Following are the entire spec-sheet and pricing details:
Gionee M15 Full Specifications And Features
The Gionee M15 is packed with an IPC LCD display that measures 6.67-inches and has slim borders all across. The device supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It has a centrally aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera.
Speaking of the optics, the handset packs a 16MP selfie snapper. The vertical quad-lens module at the rear has a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultrawide angle sensor. The setup is completed by a pair of 2MP sensors that function as depth and macro sensors respectively.
The Gionee M15 gets its power from the Helio G90 processor which is accompanied by Mali-G76 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The handset comes with up to 128GB storage capacity which can be further expanded using a microSD card.
In terms of connectivity, the Gionee M15 offers 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The handset gets its fuel via a 5,100 mAh battery unit. There is support for 18W rapid charging.
Gionee M18 Price And Sale Details
The Gionee M15 has been launched with a starting price tag of NGN 90,800 (approx Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be selling at NGN 106,200 (approx Rs. 18,000) in Nigeria.
When Can We Expect Gionee M18 In India?
Gionee hasn't revealed when the M18 will be launched in India or other regions. Notably, the company has refreshed its budget smartphone segment in India with the launch of the Gionee Max Pro. It appears that the brand is planning to make a comeback in the smartphone space with budget and mid-range smartphones initially.
But both of these segments are most competitive which is why Gionee would have to be careful with device launches while maintaining a good balance between hardware and prices. Besides, the company is yet to foray into the 5G race which is currently witnessing the maximum new entrants.
