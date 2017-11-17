Gionee M7 Plus renders and press images spotted in the wild

Gionee's upcoming smartphone Gionee M7 Plus has been making headlines in the past couple of days. Just yesterday it was spotted on GFXBench and AnTuTu database. Besides, the smartphone has been subjected to several leaks and rumors and we are starting to get an idea of what the handset will likely bring to the table.

Having said that, official renders of the Gionee M7 Plus have now appeared online and from the looks of it, the smartphone looks good. The leaked images show an ad shoot where the device is portrayed from the rear and side panels. There is less info that we can make out from this images. However, the images kind of hint that this could be a selfie-focused smartphone and that it could come with a wide-angle lens at the front.

There is another image as well that shows the device from all angles and it also reveals the device in Aqua Blue color variant. From this image, we can make out that the device comes with a full-screen design. There is a dual camera setup at the back along with the flash. The fingerprint scanner has also been moved to the rear. Apart from that, the device seems to feature the same brushed metal body with a 18:9 screen as the Gionee M7 Power. And that is pretty much it that we can make out from the leaked images.

Expected Specifications of Gionee M7 Plus

As for the specifications, AnTuTu and GFXBench have revealed that the smartphone could come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. Gionee M7 Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The handset will likely offer 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Furthermore, the smartphone will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Other details regarding the cameras or battery are still a mystery.

Speculations indicate that the device could be a mid-range product and should be priced accordingly.

November Announcement

Meanwhile, Gionee has announced that that it is going to launch eight full-screen smartphones this month. The company just released Gionee M7 Power which comes with a full-display and now it looks like the company is gearing to launch M7 Plus. Reports suggest that M7 Plus will mostly be accompanied by Gionee S11, F6, F205, GNF5006L, M2018, and Steel 3. The company has scheduled an event for November 26.

