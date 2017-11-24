Gionee M7 will now come in two new color variants

Gionee is all set to unveil a total of seven new full-screen products on 26 November. The company has already sent out media invites for the event and at the same time, Gionee has been teasing its products for some time now.

However aside from the launch, in an interesting development, Gionee has announced that it will be launching two new color variants of Gionee M7. So in addition to the existing Sapphire Blue, Black and Champagne Gold three color options, the Gionee M7 will now have Maple Red and Amber Gold color options.

Besides fans as well as consumers will now have more options to choose from. Having said that, the features and specs of Gionee M7 will basically remain the same. While the smartphone was launched in September 2017, it is the first full-screen smartphone from the company that comes with a 6.01-inch touchscreen display and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The handset is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P30 processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As for the optics, the Gionee M7 sports a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and it runs on Android 7.1.1.

The Gionee M7 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone and offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 157.00 x 76.00 x 7.20 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 180.00 grams.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Gionee will most probably be launching Gionee F6, Gionee S11, S11 Plus, Gionee M2018, Gionee M7 Plus, Gionee M3 and Gionee F205 seven full-screen products at the event. Some of the smartphones have already been leaked on several occasions.