Gionee Max Pro With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Gionee Max Pro, the successor of the Gionee Max has been announced in the country. The budget-centric phone offers a huge battery, dual-rear camera, and much more. The battery of the device also claims to offer a standby time of 34 days, 115 hours of music, and 12 hours of gaming. The Gionee Max Pro will be available for purchase in a single storage and three color options as Black, Blue, Red.

Gionee Max Pro Price And Sale Date

The sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model will cost Rs. 6,999 and will go on sale starting March 8 via Flipkart. You can get a five percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card and ten percent off using a Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card on the first-time transaction.

Gionee Max Pro: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the Gionee Max Pro features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720p screen resolution. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core Spreadtrum 9863A processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which also supports additional storage expansion up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery with reverse charging support and runs on Android 10 OS.

Furthermore, the Gionee Max Pro offers a dual-rear camera module with a combination of a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and videos, you get an 8MP sensor at the front. The camera features of the phone include Slow Motion, Bokeh, HDR, Face Beauty mode, and more. For connectivity, the Gionee Max Pro gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and supports face unlock for security. Dimension-wise it measures 75 x 165 x 10mm and weighs 212g.

Best Mobiles in India