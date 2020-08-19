ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gionee Max To Launch In India August 25: What To Expect?

    By
    |

    Gionee seems to be launching new smartphones in India after almost a year. Now, the company is about to launch an entry-level handset called - the Gionee Max on August 25. It reveals via a teaser on Flipkart, suggesting it will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site. The launch will take place at 2 PM (August 25). The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs. 6,000.

    Gionee Max To Launch In India August 25

     

    Gionee Max Details

    The teaser poster hints that the Gionee Max will pack a huge battery. However, the capacity of the battery is still under wraps. As the teaser poster claims a huge battery, we can expect the smartphone might pack a 5,000 mAh or 6,000 mAh battery. The teaser further claims the Gionee Max will feature a waterdrop display.

    Nothing more has been revealed about the upcoming handset at the moment. We hope the company will share more information in the upcoming days. Gionee last launched product was the Gionee F205 Pro in India in February 2019.

    On the other hand, the company recently announced the Gionee K6 in May in China. The smartphone is offered in Black and Blue Gradient color options. The Gionee K6 is priced at RMB 799 (roughly Rs 8,500) for the 6GB RAM variant. However, there is no word yet on whether the handset will be launched in India.

    The smartphone offers a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. Under its hood, the device gets power from the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. In terms of battery, it packs a 4,350 mAh with support for a 10W fast charging.

    On the software front, the device ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The handset offers a triple rear camera module along with the 16MP primary sensor. For selfies, it features a 13MP shooter.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: gionee smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X