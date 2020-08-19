Gionee Max To Launch In India August 25: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Gionee seems to be launching new smartphones in India after almost a year. Now, the company is about to launch an entry-level handset called - the Gionee Max on August 25. It reveals via a teaser on Flipkart, suggesting it will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site. The launch will take place at 2 PM (August 25). The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs. 6,000.

Gionee Max Details

The teaser poster hints that the Gionee Max will pack a huge battery. However, the capacity of the battery is still under wraps. As the teaser poster claims a huge battery, we can expect the smartphone might pack a 5,000 mAh or 6,000 mAh battery. The teaser further claims the Gionee Max will feature a waterdrop display.

Nothing more has been revealed about the upcoming handset at the moment. We hope the company will share more information in the upcoming days. Gionee last launched product was the Gionee F205 Pro in India in February 2019.

On the other hand, the company recently announced the Gionee K6 in May in China. The smartphone is offered in Black and Blue Gradient color options. The Gionee K6 is priced at RMB 799 (roughly Rs 8,500) for the 6GB RAM variant. However, there is no word yet on whether the handset will be launched in India.

The smartphone offers a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. Under its hood, the device gets power from the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. In terms of battery, it packs a 4,350 mAh with support for a 10W fast charging.

On the software front, the device ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The handset offers a triple rear camera module along with the 16MP primary sensor. For selfies, it features a 13MP shooter.

