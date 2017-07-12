Gionee's latest update for A1 revamps smartphone's front camera

Gionee has announced the release of an OTA update for A1, its flagship device for 2017. The update brings new features to the smartphone with major amendments directed at the front camera.

Gionee A1's USP for propagating sales in India is evident from the tag line this smartphone carries which is "Super Selfie, Super Battery". Gionee A1 has a long lasting battery along with a great front camera. However, through the new OTA update, Gionee has provided Indian users with few more front camera features.

The update equips the front camera to capture panoramic selfies thus providing an alternative to a wide angle front camera lens. Users can now click selfies in a group quite easily. Yet another feature that exhibits Gionee's efforts to makes this smartphone selfie-centric is the capability it receives to capture HD video selfies after the update.

Gionee has taken a step to provide the most it can to its users which will certainly win them over.

The update also imparts to the smartphone a user guidance to allow users to use the features easily and effectively.

Gionee launched the A1 in India in April 2017 and the smartphone saw 75,000 pre-bookings within first ten days of its launch. Gionee has hit the right chord by offering Indian consumers with a 4010mAh battery and a 16MP front camera. It also supports fast charging along with a quick fingerprint unlock. A1 comes with a price of Rs. 19,999 in India.

Looking at a substantial success of the A1 in India, Gionee will also launch A1 Plus in a couple of days.