Gionee S10 Lite to be launched soon in India

The Gionee S10 was unveiled in May this year with four cameras. Even after several months, this device is yet to be launched in India. But it looks like the company is in plans to unveil the watered-down variant of the device called Gionee S10 Lite in India.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Gionee S10 Lite, a mid-range model will be released sometime in the fourth week of December in India. However, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the smartphone. Given that the device has mid-range specifications, we can expect it to be priced in the affordable market segment.

Specswise, the Gionee S10 Lite boasts of a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone has the eye protection mode and split screen mode as well. At its heart, a Snapdragon 427 chipset sits powering the device along with 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory space. This storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

The Gionee S10 Lite runs Android 7.1 Nougat topped with Amigo 4.0 UI. The device has features such as App Lock, WhatsApp clone that lets run multiple WhatsApp accounts on the phone, and Private Space. For imaging, the smartphone from Gionee makes use of a 16MP selfie camera that is accompanied with LED flash. The company claims that this selfie camera supports advanced bokeh algorithms and facial recognition as well. At the rear, there is a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, and PDAF.

The smartphone has a home button at the front that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor too. There is a 3100mAh battery that can render a decent backup but it does not support fast charging.

As the launch is speculated to happen by the end this month, we can expect the company to come up with an official confirmation regarding the same.