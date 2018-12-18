Gionee S11 Lite, Gionee F205 officially launched: Price starts at Rs 5,699

Gionee has launched two new smartphones in India under Rs 10,999. The Gionee S11 Lite and the Gionee F205 are the latest smartphones from the company with entry-level features and specifications. Here are the complete details on the affordable smartphones from Gionee.

Gionee S11 Lite price and availability

The Gionee S11 Lite is already available on Flipkart in Gold, Dark Blue, and Black colors for Rs 10,999.

Gionee S11 Lite specifications

The Gionee S11 Lite comes with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The phone does have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a glass-like back panel.

The Gionee S11 Lite has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Gionee S11 Lite is fueled by a 3030 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with a custom skin on top.

Gionee F205 price

The Gionee F205 is also available on Flipkart in Black and Gold, and Black colors for Rs 5,699.

Gionee F205 specifications

The Gionee F205 comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720p), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. There is a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB. Unlike the Gionee S11 Lite, the Gionee F205 has a single 8 MP primary camera on the back with a 5 MP selfie camera on the front, with 1080p video recording on both cameras.

The device runs on a 2670 mAh Li-ion battery with support for standard 10w charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Gionee F205 offers Android 7.1 Nougat with a custom skin on top.