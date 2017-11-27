Gionee S11, S11S, M7 Plus, M7 Mini F6 and F205 announced; S11 to launch soon in India

Gionee had been teasing that they will launch a slew of bezel-less smartphones at a launch event in Shenzhen, China on November 26. As teased, the company unveiled six smartphones with the FullView design trend.

Wel, the latest smartphones outed by Gionee are the Gionee S11, S11S, M7 Power, F6, F205 and M7 Mini. Notably, these smartphones with FullView design do not have the all-screen look as in many other Android smartphones but have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the other Gionee smartphones. Of these devices, the Gionee S11 will be launched in India in a couple of months.

Let's take a look at the specifications of these Gionee smartphones from here.

Gionee S11S The Gionee S11S boasts of a 6.01-inch FullView FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display. the device is made of glass and metal. It features an optical nano coating that gives a shiny finish and a 3D curve design that appears to be inspired by cars. The device has a stainless steel frame as well. The imaging aspects of this phone include dual cameras at the rear with 20MP and 8MP sensors and dual cameras at the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors. The quad camera setup has real time bokeh effect, Face Beauty 4.0, and a field of view of 105 degrees. Running Amigo 5.0, the smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P30 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. There is support for NFC too in this smartphone. The device gets the power from a 3600mAh battery with support for fast charging. This one is priced at 3299 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,250). Gionee S11 The Gionee S11 is similar to the Gionee S11S except for very few differences. The device employs a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The device has quad cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensors at the front and 16MP and 5MP sensors at the rear. The display is a 5.99-inch FHD+ panel and the device gets the power from a 3410mAh battery. The Gionee S11 is priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,500). Gionee M7 Plus The Gionee M7 Plus bestows a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 86% of screen-to-body ratio. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 8MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone along with 10W wireless charging capability. This smartphone is phones at 4399 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000). The Gionee M7 Plus has a dual security encryption chip that can encrypt contacts, messages, and photos. It has a live fingerprint ID scanner capable of checking for live fingerprints by just looking at the blood flow or similar things. It has a leather finish at the rear that has been treated with a 105-step processor that is on par with the luxury brands in terms of quality. The frame of this smartphone is made using stainless steel along with 21K gold coating. Gionee M7 Mini Coming to the Gionee M7 Mini aka Steel 3 is that this smartphone is a toned-down variant of the M7 Plus. IT features a 5.5-inch FullView display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage space and identical 8MP cameras for the front and rear. There is a 4000mAh battery operating under the hood of this smartphone. This smartphone is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,700). Gionee F6 The next that has been launched is the Gionee F6 aka S1 Lite. This one employs a Snapdragon 453 SoC that works in conjunction with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space. The Gionee F6 features a 5.7-inch HD+ 1440 x 720 pixel FullView display. The imaging aspects comprise of a dual 13MP and 2MP camera arrangement at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The entire package is powered by a 2970mAh battery. This smartphone is priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,700). Gionee F205 The Gionee F205 adorns a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display and employs a MediaTek 6739 SoC. This battery is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The camera department of the Gionee F205 comprises of an 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front. The goodies on board the Gionee F205 priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,750) include a 2670mAh battery and the common connectivity features.

Apart from these six smartphones launched at the event, Gionee also showcased the already announced M7 and M7 Power. Of these two, the M7 Power was launched in India a few days back.