Gionee slated to launch eight bezel-less smartphones on November 26

Gionee appears to be all set to create a major disruption in the market with the launch of an array of new smartphones. Well, the talk is not about one or two but eight bezel-less smartphones.

Well, the company has sent out media invites for an event to be held on November 26 in Shenzhen, China and the same was shared on Weibo as well. The invite shows that there will be eight smartphones those will be launched at the event later this month. Though these phones will have different designs the one common feature of these phones is the full-screen bezel-less display. The company has confirmed that the event will be live streamed in China on Shenzhen Satellite TV.

The invite sent by Gionee does not reveal the exact names of these smartphones but an Android Headlines report claims that these will be the Gionee F6, Gionee S11, S11 Plus, Gionee M2018 and Gionee M7 Plus.

The Gionee M2018 and M7 Plus are said to be high-end models featuring a leather back panel, 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. On the other hand, the Gionee S11 is said to feature an octa-core MediaTek MT6763 SoC and arrive with a 5MP selfie camera and a 16MP main camera at its rear.

As mentioned above, all the upcoming Gionee smartphones are said to feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays that will minimize the bezels. These smartphones are believed to be based on Android Nougat topped with the Gionee's Amigo OS.

Besides these details, we do not have any further details regarding the upcoming Gionee smartphone. The company is said to bring some of these new smartphones those will be launched in China to the Indian market as well. Notably, these are not the first ones from Gionee to feature such a display as the M7 and M7 Plus launched a few months back sports a FullView AMOLED display and Amigo OS 5.0 on top of Android Nougat.