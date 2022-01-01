Gionee Ti13 With Triple Camaers, 5,000mAh Battery Announced; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Gionee has announced a budget handset named the Gionee Ti13 in China. The device is based on the MediaTek processor and also includes a huge battery, triple camera sensors, and much more. The latest handset from Gionee would be a good pick for those who are looking for a phone for normal day-to-day usage.

Gionee Ti13 Features

In terms of features, the Gionee Ti13 has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a water-drop notch at the center of the front panel to house the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor which is paired with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is a plus point at this price range.

The device also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card. For imaging, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel consisting of a 16MP main camera, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor, Upfront, you'll get an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Moreover, the Gionee Ti13 packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and dual-SIM card support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 9.3mm in thickness and weighs 201 grams.

Gionee Ti13 Price

The price of the Gionee Ti13 has been set at CNY 899 (around Rs. 10,600) for 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. The high-end 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900). In terms of availability, it will go on sale via Jd.com in China.

Gionee Ti13: Launching In India?

As of now, there is no info on whether the brand will bring the Gionee Ti13 in India or not. The brand did not launch the Gionee M15 in the country yet which was announced nack in May last year. The Gionee Max Pro is the last phone in India which was launched back in March last year.

