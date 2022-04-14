Gizbot Giveaway Contest: How To Participate And Win A Smartphone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Who doesn't love freebies? Especially if the freebies are exciting rewards like smartphones! The Gizbot Giveaway contest is back and this time, we're offering the Nokia C01 Plus to four lucky winners. The rules of the giveaway contest are simple and participants can win a smartphone by following a few easy steps!

Before we dive into the contest details, let's know more about the prize. The Nokia C01 Plus is a powerful smartphone that features an HD+ display with Android Go software. The octa-core processor on the smartphone can handle all your routine smartphone tasks without a glitch. Plus, the powerful cameras on the Nokia C01 Plus will ensure all your memorable moments are captured!

What's even better on the Nokia C01 Plus is the 3,000 mAh battery, ensuring you never run out of juice while using it. It packs all the connectivity options, including 4G LTE support, making sure you stay connected at all times. Here's everything you need to know about the Gizbot Giveaway contest and how you can claim the Nokia C01 Plus for free!

Gizbot Giveaway Contest: Rules Of The Game

As we said earlier, the rules of the Gizbot Giveaway contest are pretty simple. Our Gizbot Rafflecopter widget will pick the winners randomly and four lucky winners will receive a unit of the Nokia C01 Plus smartphone. The first step for participants is to "Like" and "Follow" Gizbot social media handles on Facebook and Twitter. This will help participants earn 10 extra points each for the contest.

The winners will also be noted based on the points they earn. Participants should note that they have an additional opportunity to earn more points by making an extra effort by promoting the event via social media activities. Participants can find the contest with the #GizbotGiveaway hashtag, which they can also use for promotions. That said, fake ids are strictly prohibited, and using them can disqualify a participant.

Participants of the Gizbot Giveaway contest should ensure the account they use to enter the contest includes their real name or their Facebook handle. Participants will also be required to provide their email addresses so we can get in touch with them if they win the Gizbot Giveaway contest.

Once the winner is notified via email, they need to respond within seven days. If the selected winner doesn't respond within the given time, another winner will be chosen using the same processor. Also, the prize won't be given to third parties.

The Gizbot Giveaway prize unit is a promotional giveaway, and Gizbot isn't liable to honor warranties, exchanges, or customer service. The contest is open till April 30, 2022. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and participate in the Gizbot Giveaway contest right now!

