Google acknowledges camera issues on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google has mastered the art of offering a premium camera experience just using a single camera, as the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL turns out to be the best camera smartphones in the world. However, a major bug related to camera app has been bugging most of the users, which even crashed the camera app on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.

It looks like Google has finally acknowledged the issue and will be releasing a new software update to fix the issue.

The issue

The Google Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL camera app would randomly crash (fatal camera error) when a user tries to take a picture. There were some temporary fixes like clearing the cache file would work for some users but not for all. Some users even tried to reset the smartphone and did not yield a positive response from that as well.

We're sorry that the workaround didn't help, Ciara. Our team is looking into this and are working on a fix. Appreciate your understanding. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 8, 2018

The issue 2

One more issue which has been bugging most of the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL users as with respect to the Panorama mode, where the smartphone would fail to focus on the object.

A third-party developer has come up with a solution for this bug. However, to make that repair, a user needs to have a rooted smartphone and rooting a Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL will void the warranty.

Here is a complete tutorial on how to fix the Panorama focus issue on the rooted Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone.

Finally, Google is expected to release a final software update for the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone before the release of Android P operating system or the company might fix these issues with the Android P software update itself.

Conclusion

Though the software is directly handled by Google, the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL still have a lot of bugs related to the camera. Hope, Google fixes these issues with the future software update. Do own a Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL? Did you face any of these issues? Share your views on the comment box.

