ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google acknowledges camera issues on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL achieves bokeh mode using a software algorithm

By:

Related Articles

    Google has mastered the art of offering a premium camera experience just using a single camera, as the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL turns out to be the best camera smartphones in the world. However, a major bug related to camera app has been bugging most of the users, which even crashed the camera app on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.

    Google acknowledges camera issues on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

    It looks like Google has finally acknowledged the issue and will be releasing a new software update to fix the issue.

    The issue

    The Google Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL camera app would randomly crash (fatal camera error) when a user tries to take a picture. There were some temporary fixes like clearing the cache file would work for some users but not for all. Some users even tried to reset the smartphone and did not yield a positive response from that as well.

    The issue 2

    One more issue which has been bugging most of the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL users as with respect to the Panorama mode, where the smartphone would fail to focus on the object.

    A third-party developer has come up with a solution for this bug. However, to make that repair, a user needs to have a rooted smartphone and rooting a Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL will void the warranty.

    Here is a complete tutorial on how to fix the Panorama focus issue on the rooted Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone.

    Finally, Google is expected to release a final software update for the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone before the release of Android P operating system or the company might fix these issues with the Android P software update itself.

    Conclusion

    Though the software is directly handled by Google, the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL still have a lot of bugs related to the camera. Hope, Google fixes these issues with the future software update. Do own a Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL? Did you face any of these issues? Share your views on the comment box.

    Via1 | Via2

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue