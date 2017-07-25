Google rolls out Android O Developer Preview 4

Google announced the roll out of the fourth and the final Android O Developer Preview on Monday. This is the final preview to be announced before the roll out of the official Android O update to the consumers later this year.

As it goes with the other Developer Preview versions, this one will also be available only for the Pixel and Nexus lineup of devices including Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Android Emulator and Nexus Player. Unlike the Developer Preview 3, the DP4 is not expected to bring about many changes in the UI.

Google has done some changes in terms of the design within the OS. The Developer Preview 4 is close to the final build of Android O. It is expected to bring about finalized APIs for the developers and better performance as well. This final preview of Android 8.0 O is believed to bring about a more stable platform.

In general, Android O is eagerly awaited for the new features and enhancements such as notification channels, shortcut pinning, autofill, picture-in-picture, etc. These features are expected to help increase the user engagement with the apps so that more users will upgrade to the upcoming Android O platform with time.

Besides driving the engagement with the users, the Android O features are meant to offer the developers with new interactions, improve the performance and give more control and security. The update will bring features such as downloadable fonts, autosizing TextView, adaptive icons, the ability to minimize the APK size, etc.

The update is also expected to address the major concern of Android smartphone users - the battery life. It is said that the update will help developers optimize the background execution limits and other changes in the behavior of the Android O apps.

If you use any of the above mentioned devices, you can get the Android O Developer Preview 4 by visiting android.com/beta and choosing the eligible tablet or phone. From here, you can download the same and flash it manually. The other devices will get the update when the final version of Android O is out.