Google Lens was announced at I/O 2017 as how to visibly search the world and acquire help. As the device integrated into assistant, pictures, and searching techniques its third birthday, Google casts to be screening a new lens logo brand.

Before three years ago during the announcement time, Google revealed a rectangular camera logo. It was delivered later in the year as a square camera logo which was different from the previous one. The new lens symbol is a blue point with a green color circle which providing as a fake flash at bottom-right, at the same time red and yellow color lines also covering everything.

Google introduces the current icon at I/O 2019. The shape and layout of the symbol is the same, but the covering lines are no longer connected with the previous round corners. There's also present bluer for an eye in line with the Google material point. Meanwhile, both of these symbols have faded black & white variant for assistant and Google photos.

Now the final surface is displaying a new Google lens symbol for some. Presently only one reader got a version where the mid circle is changed by the Google 'G.' The last right corner also displaces the flash.

This transformation is only covering by test and it is generally not applicable with Google photos 4.46 and basically, we are not aware of what will be the full version, mainly what color will take the inner 'G'.

As a Google assistance, one appropriate reason for the change could be to increase awareness of Lens. According to the company, the lowercase service 'g' - is not too similar aligned with the black & white version. As far as it is not clear whether the new symbol of Google will be generally deployed in assistant and the home screen icon on Android.

