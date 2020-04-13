ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Checks New Lens Symbol In Photos For Android

    By
    |

    Google Lens was announced at I/O 2017 as how to visibly search the world and acquire help. As the device integrated into assistant, pictures, and searching techniques its third birthday, Google casts to be screening a new lens logo brand.

    Google Checks New Lens Symbol In Photos For Android

     

    Before three years ago during the announcement time, Google revealed a rectangular camera logo. It was delivered later in the year as a square camera logo which was different from the previous one. The new lens symbol is a blue point with a green color circle which providing as a fake flash at bottom-right, at the same time red and yellow color lines also covering everything.

    Google introduces the current icon at I/O 2019. The shape and layout of the symbol is the same, but the covering lines are no longer connected with the previous round corners. There's also present bluer for an eye in line with the Google material point. Meanwhile, both of these symbols have faded black & white variant for assistant and Google photos.

    Now the final surface is displaying a new Google lens symbol for some. Presently only one reader got a version where the mid circle is changed by the Google 'G.' The last right corner also displaces the flash.

    This transformation is only covering by test and it is generally not applicable with Google photos 4.46 and basically, we are not aware of what will be the full version, mainly what color will take the inner 'G'.

    As a Google assistance, one appropriate reason for the change could be to increase awareness of Lens. According to the company, the lowercase service 'g' - is not too similar aligned with the black & white version. As far as it is not clear whether the new symbol of Google will be generally deployed in assistant and the home screen icon on Android.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google internet news android photos
    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X