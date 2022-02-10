Google Discontinues Software Support For Two Pixel Phones; Is Your Pixel Device On The List? News oi-Megha Rawat

Google has launched a new software update for the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL devices, which is the company's most recent upgrade, according to 9to5Google. According to Google's support page, the Pixel 3 series is no longer eligible for Android version updates or security fixes.

Google Drops Android Version Updates

While Google only intended to provide updates until October of last year, the company went ahead and did so. Google did the same with the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL devices. However, the corporation announced the new software upgrade in November and made it available in February of this year.

It incorporates the most recent security patch for February. Furthermore, Android 12 was the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL's most recent major Android OS update. The Google Pixel 3 series was first introduced in 2018. This was Google's last premium smartphone to be released in India.

People in India were not given the opportunity to try out all of Google's new flagships after 2018. Smartphones like the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5 were never released in India. The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 XL from last year were not even present.

Google Pixel Phones No Longer Eligible For Security Patches

Last year, Google launched the ordinary Pixel 4a device in India, aimed at those looking for mid-range premium phones. According to the leaks so far, Google will deliver the Pixel 6a to India, which might happen in the next few months.

The last software update for the Google Pixel 3a will be in May, and the Google Pixel 4 series will stop receiving upgrades after October. Owners of the Pixel 5 should keep in mind that software upgrades will be available until October 2023.

In terms of existing Pixel phones, Google has already revealed the list of models that will continue to receive software updates in the months ahead. The Pixel 6 will be eligible for Android upgrades and security fixes until October 2024, whereas the Pixel 5a 5G will only be eligible until August 2024. After November 2023, Google will no longer support the Pixel 4a (5G).

Best Mobiles in India