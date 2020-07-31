Google Finally Confirms Pixel 4a Launch On August 3: What Should We Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has finally broken its silence on the Pixel 4a launch. The device is confirmed to arrive next week as suggested via a recent leak. It has been months since its launch got delayed. Ever since the Google Developer I/O conference got cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Pixel 4a launch remained unannounced.

When Is Google Pixel 4a Launch Scheduled?

The Google Pixel 4a launch has been revealed via a new product page on the company's online store. The device is confirmed to launch on August 3. Apart from the launch date, the product page also gives insight into some of the features. Not many specifics have been revealed, but it seems that the device will be featuring an upgraded camera with macro, bokeh and low-light imaging capabilities.

The company has also shared a tweet hinting the arrival of a new phone. The teaser seems to be of a smartphone with a punch-hole. As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a will be launched with this setup which makes us believe that the teased device could be none other than the Pixel 4a.

The device has been visiting the rumour mill since long now and the majority of its features have been revealed. The company is said to pack the device with a 5.8-inch OLED display that will deliver an FHD+ resolution. The device might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 12.2MP rear camera. Powering the unit could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. It could arrive with Android 11 OS. It might come with both 5G and non-5G options. Lastly, the device is said to use a 3,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

