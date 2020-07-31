ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Finally Confirms Pixel 4a Launch On August 3: What Should We Expect?

    By
    |

    Google has finally broken its silence on the Pixel 4a launch. The device is confirmed to arrive next week as suggested via a recent leak. It has been months since its launch got delayed. Ever since the Google Developer I/O conference got cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Pixel 4a launch remained unannounced.

    Google Finally Confirms Pixel 4a Launch On August 3, 2020

     

    When Is Google Pixel 4a Launch Scheduled?

    The Google Pixel 4a launch has been revealed via a new product page on the company's online store. The device is confirmed to launch on August 3. Apart from the launch date, the product page also gives insight into some of the features. Not many specifics have been revealed, but it seems that the device will be featuring an upgraded camera with macro, bokeh and low-light imaging capabilities.

    The company has also shared a tweet hinting the arrival of a new phone. The teaser seems to be of a smartphone with a punch-hole. As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a will be launched with this setup which makes us believe that the teased device could be none other than the Pixel 4a.

    The device has been visiting the rumour mill since long now and the majority of its features have been revealed. The company is said to pack the device with a 5.8-inch OLED display that will deliver an FHD+ resolution. The device might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    The smartphone is expected to feature a 12.2MP rear camera. Powering the unit could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. It could arrive with Android 11 OS. It might come with both 5G and non-5G options. Lastly, the device is said to use a 3,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X