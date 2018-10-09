Google finally unveils Pixel 3, 3XL with even better cameras

Google has finally announced its much-anticipated flagship smartphones - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. Although there wasn't a lot to be 'unveiled,' after several leaked images and videos of the phones, we did get a clearer picture after the launch. "For life on the go, we designed the world's best camera and put it in the world's most helpful phone," said Google's hardware chief Rick Osterloh.

The smartphone is priced at $799 for the 64GB variant, while the 3XL will be selling for a price of $899. The 128GB variants of both the devices will cost an extra $100. As for the specifications, both the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 4GB of RAM and have front-firing stereo speakers alongside Bluetooth 5.0.

Consumers who pre-book the device will get six months of free YouTube Music service.

Both the new iteration of the flagship come with larger screens and trimmed bezels - and a notch on the top in case of the 3XL. The Pixel 3XL packs a 6.3-inch display, while the standard has a 5.5-inch screen.

The company has stuck to its winning formula of the 12.2MP single camera sensor on both the devices, resisting the trend of dual camera setups. However, both flagships come with two front-facing cameras, one of which provides a wide field view to fit in more people in a selfie. The camera has also received new software features that bolster the new camera performance with AI enhancements.

The camera app also offers a Top Shot option that selects the best possible image from a series of burst shots. Another feature called Super Res Zoom uses multiple frames and artificial intelligence to bring out a sharp photo.

This will also mark as the first time, the Pixel devices will support wireless charging at up to 10 watts, and the company has also introduced a new charging stand - the Pixel Stand, which is optional.

The new smartphones run the latest and the purest form of Android 9 Pie and also have support for company's Digital Wellbeing features. The devices come sans the trio of virtual keys, thanks to the new gesture navigation introduced with Android 9 Pie.

Another interesting feature that the Pixel smartphones offer is that they allow Google Assistant to screen spam calls and let the users decide whether to block a caller or get a reminder to call back later.