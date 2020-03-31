ENGLISH

    Google Halts Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Sales As Official Stores Run Out Of Stock

    By
    |

    It seems that smartphone manufacturers are now discontinuing their older launches to make way for new products. It was recently suggested that OnePlus might have discontinued the OnePlus 7T Pro to make space for the OnePlus 8 series. Well, it seems that search giant Google is also following the same lead and is discontinuing its popular Pixel 3 series. Details are as follows:

    Google Halts Pixel 3 Series' Sales As Official Stores Run Out Of Stock

     

    Pixel 3, Pixel 3X Might Not Be Available For Sale

    The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have been one of the most popular flagship smartphones that debuted back in 2018. One of the biggest highlights of both the devices was its single-lens primary camera which gave a run for money to other high-end devices with multiple camera sensors.

    Now, it seems that both the devices will not be available for sale going forward. This comes following the listing of both devices being taken down from Google Store. A report from Android Police suggests that a company spokesperson has confirmed the same.

    According to the report, the company official has noted that the Pixel 3 series' have been sold through its inventory. Moreover, the sales for the phone have also been completed. Besides, the product listing page of the Pixel 3 at Google store will now redirect you to the homepage upon clicking on it.

    The report further suggests that this change is for the global market and the company executive has also noted that the store doesn't have any stocks left of the older device. But, for the users who still would like to buy any of the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3XL, they can head to the retail partners. Users are suggested to make the purchase till the stocks last on other platforms.

    via

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020

