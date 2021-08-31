Google Has An Unusual Plan To Steal Apple's Thunder News oi-Vivek

Apple is known for launching its flagship smartphones in September every year. Most brands make sure not to launch anything during that period, as it could impair the coverage of their products. However, it looks like Google's plan is quite different, as the brand is likely to announce the Google Pixel 6 just a day before the iPhone 13 launch.

If you are familiar with the Google Pixel 5a launch style, the company just sent out review units to bloggers, and then made announcements on social media channels regarding the same with no launch event. The brand is likely to follow the same trend even for the launch of the Google Pixel 6 series of smartphones.

Pixel 6 Is A Special Smartphone For Google

The Pixel 6 series of smartphones are quite special for Google, as these are the first set of smartphones to use an in-house Google Tensor processor, which is said to be a re-engineered version of the upcoming Exynos processor. Besides, the Pixel 6 smartphone also packs a new camera setup with high-resolution sensors when compared to the previous Pixel smartphones.

Launching the Pixel 6 just a day before the iPhone 13 does indicate that Google is pretty confident about the product it has designed and is likely to take head-to-head with the upcoming iPhone series. Google is offering two models, which are likely to go against the regular and the pro models of the Apple iPhone 13.

In fact, Google has already confirmed most of the Pixel 6 features and they are also expected to be the first set of smartphones to ship with Android 12 OS with Pixel experience theme. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Pixel 6 series in India and is likely to be limited to select markets like the US and Europe.

As per the pricing, the base model -- the Google Pixel 6 is likely to be priced around $600 while the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be priced around $1000, making it a true flagship smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India