Google India announces 130K scholarships for developers and students

Google has always invested in helping the developer and Startup community so that they get easy access to all the latest technology. Other than professional developers and Startups, the company has also given efforts to help the student community in India.

In 2016, Google had announced a new program to train two million developers in India. The program was a huge success as more than half a million students and developers across the country took part in it. The search engine giant has now joined hands with Pluralsight and Udacity for a new scholarship program that will help 130K developers and students from India to gain the necessary skills needed to be successful in the constantly changing technology landscape.

Under this scholarship program, Google will sponsor 100 thousand scholarships on the Pluralsight learning platform and 30 thousand scholarships on Udacity to help developers gain access to advanced learning curriculum. This will help them strengthen their employability in emerging technologies like Mobile and Web development, Machine Learning, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Platforms.

For Udacity, Google will also provide 1000 full nano degree scholarships from the 30,000 scholarships being offered. Interested candidates will also get access to Pluralsight's unique adaptive assessment engine, which will help them match their unique learning path based on their skill level and interest.

"Our goal is to create a pool of highly skilled tech workforce that is readily employable by the Industry and help spur innovation," stated Google in a blog post.

You can find about the scholarship program in detail here.