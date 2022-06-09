Google June 2022 Update For Android Fixes Critical Vulnerability: How To Update Your Phone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has released the June 2022 update with a couple of security patches for Android phones running versions 10, 11, and 12. The security patch fixes 41 vulnerabilities where five have been rated crucial. One of these also includes the RCE vulnerability, which could affect millions of Android users across the world.

June 2022 Security Patch For Android

One of the most severe vulnerabilities is the CVE-2022-20130, which is found in Android's Media Framework. The vulnerability could lead to arbitrary code executive, allowing attackers to run commands remotely. The June 2022 Android patch has now fixed this critical vulnerability.

Apart from this, the Google security patch for June 2022 has also fixed CVE-2022-20140 and CVE-2022-20145 vulnerabilities. Both of these have been declared critical, which are a type of malware that can sneak into smartphones via low-privilege pathways. This malware could enter phones via an innocent-looking app and then rase execution or gain access.

Google Security Patch For Unisoc Phones

Another critical vulnerability, CVE-2022-20210, was also fixed in the new update. It was found in Unisoc chip firmware, which allowed hackers and attackers to remotely crash phones. It would also lead to denial of service or remote code execution.

Unisoc processors account for an 11 percent share of the global market, which is a huge market in Africa and Asia. Unisoc chipsets are quite popular in India and are generally seen in affordable and budget smartphones.

Most of these critical vulnerabilities would give attackers complete control over the Android phone, with all information on it. While a monetary loss is one aspect of the picture, it would also put users' privacy, information, and personal data at a huge risk.

How To Update Android Phone With June 2022 Patch?

Google notes the June 2022 security patch is separated into two sub-levels, which are released on June 1 and the other on June 5. The first update includes patches for the Android system and framework components. The second update packs updates for kernel and third-party vendor closed source components.

You can update your Android device to the latest June 2022 patch with a few easy steps. First, open the Settings app > System > System Update. Check for the latest update on your phone, which might rollout later this week.

