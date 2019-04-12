Google Nexus 6P owners will receive up to $400 as class action settlement News oi-Karan Sharma Google and Huawei have decided that they will pay $400 as a class action settlement to Google Nexus 6P owners. Here's how you can claim.

Google Nexus 6P if you remember the smartphone which was launched back in October 2015. The smartphone comes with all the top-notch hardware at the time. But later it was reported that users were facing bootloop, in which Nexus 6P was simply shutting down without any warning. Back in 2017, a lawsuit was filed against the company by law firm Chimicles & Tikellis. It seems that the owners of the Nexus 6P are going to get justice because Google and Huawei have decided to settle the class-action by paying up to $400 to eligible Nexus 6P owners.

The settlement is all depending on the court for the approval, but it seems that it's going to happen anytime soon. The company will be paying a total amount of $9.75 million. To redeem the $400 payment owners need to submit proof which states that you have experienced bootloops and unexpected shutdown issues on your smartphone.

By proving documentation of bootloops, you can get $325 settlement. If you submit the documentation shutdown issue then it will get you $150 settlement. By submitting both the proofs you can avail $400 settlement.

What if you don't have documentation?

Don't worry even though, if you don't have proper documentation but if you claim to have these issues then still you will get $75 from the settlement. If you have exchanged the device with a Pixel XL then you will be getting a maximum of $10. Do note that, there will be a deadline and some instruction to claim the settlement, as soon as it gets approved by the court.

