Google patent reveals it's working on foldable devices News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Google has a foldable device in the making.

A Google patent has surfaced on the web revealing a device with a foldable display. First spotted by Patently Mobile, the patent hints at a launch of a foldable device. The patent also shows several use cases and doesn't refer to a 'smartphone' anywhere in the patent.

Given the current trend of folding phones, one such device could have a place in Google's portfolio. The Z-folding type seems interesting but hasn't been seen outside concepts and patents as of yet. Google might be the first to bring one such smartphone to the market.

These types of patents surface very frequently, but they rarely reach the production stage. We saw a lot of patents for folding device from Samsung before the launch of the Galaxy Fold, and none of them resemble the current design.

Besides, Google is rumored to have deprioritized hardware development, so we might not see many product lines in the future. The Pixel phones are there for sure, but that's not the case with its Pixelbook may not live after the restructure. This could mean that the company might be planning a foldable device, but won't be in a hurry to bring it to the markets.

Besides, Apple is also said to be working on a foldable device. The company filed for a new patent for a device with a flexible display and a hinge. The patent revealed that the device will feature a clamshell-design and will be a tad different from the foldable phones we have seen so far.