ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google patent reveals it's working on foldable devices

    Google has a foldable device in the making.

    By
    |

    A Google patent has surfaced on the web revealing a device with a foldable display. First spotted by Patently Mobile, the patent hints at a launch of a foldable device. The patent also shows several use cases and doesn't refer to a 'smartphone' anywhere in the patent.

    Google patent reveals it's working on foldable devices

     

    Given the current trend of folding phones, one such device could have a place in Google's portfolio. The Z-folding type seems interesting but hasn't been seen outside concepts and patents as of yet. Google might be the first to bring one such smartphone to the market.

    These types of patents surface very frequently, but they rarely reach the production stage. We saw a lot of patents for folding device from Samsung before the launch of the Galaxy Fold, and none of them resemble the current design.

    Besides, Google is rumored to have deprioritized hardware development, so we might not see many product lines in the future. The Pixel phones are there for sure, but that's not the case with its Pixelbook may not live after the restructure. This could mean that the company might be planning a foldable device, but won't be in a hurry to bring it to the markets.

    Besides, Apple is also said to be working on a foldable device. The company filed for a new patent for a device with a flexible display and a hinge. The patent revealed that the device will feature a clamshell-design and will be a tad different from the foldable phones we have seen so far.

    Read More About: google patents foldable phones news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue