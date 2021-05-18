Just In
Google Patents Under-Screen Camera Pixel Smartphones; What's Different From Xiaomi's Tech?
Google is likely ready to leap with the Nexus series with a new futuristic approach. The company has filed a patent for an under-display camera smartphone. We have seen other brands such as Xiaomi and Samsung routing towards this camera technology, but it's first for Google. The patent design of the upcoming under-display Google smartphone has been shared online. Here's all you need to know:
Will Google Use Under-Display Camera Technology On Next-Gen Pixel Smartphones? Google's latest patent filing for an under-display camera smartphone has been reported by LetsGoDigital. Going by the images shared, a single optical module will be positioned at the centre-top of the display. It's primarily a rotating prism placed inside the primary display with the imaging sensor placed towards the left and an auxiliary display on the right. So, how does the under-display camera mechanism works? The patent suggests that the rotating prism unit will have the key functionality. It will refract light to the camera when we turn it on for selfies or for face detection making the setup visible. However, once the camera is turned off, the prism will stop refracting light to the left and rotate on the opposite side so that the camera module becomes invisible. This in turn would allow for a full-view display so that there are no distractions (notch or punch-hole) while watching content. How Different Is It From Xiaomi's Under Display Technology? Just for reference, Xiaomi had filed a patent for an under-display camera smartphone last year and is likely to make it commercial with the J18s or the successor of the MI MIX Fold. Xiaomi's under-display camera technology also makes the front camera invisible. However, instead of using a rotating prism unit, Xiaomi's tech allows the display to produce the same pixel density over the camera module so that it can be masked when not in use. This will allow the smartphone to achieve a full-view design which seems to be the ultimate goal for the under-display camera technology. As far as the availability of an under-display Pixel smartphone is concerned, it could be a long wait. That's primarily because Google has just filed the patent and it is not clear if the company would start with the production anytime soon.
Nevertheless, it's good to see that Google is considering implementing unique hardware on its upcoming smartphones and is not just solely focused on the firmware.
