    Google Phone App Brings Call Recording For Select Nokia Phones In India

    By
    |

    Nokia phones feature a Google Phone app, which is part of Android One software, which confirms Android experience like stock. It's a minimalist app that saves all kinds of calls - missed, received and dialed - as well as a contact tab and a number pad.

    Google Phone App Brings Call Recording For Select Nokia Phones

     

    There is not much you can get from the Google Phone app on your Nokia phones. But that has changed. Nokia's Android One phones are now getting an automatic call recording feature within the Google Phone app. This feature is already available for some Nokia users. This development was confirmed by a number of users at the Nokia Community Forum, where various screenshots were posted to approve the claims.

    Previously we noticed that the Google Phone app was mainly designed for Pixel phones, allowed users to record phone calls with a simple tap. Since January Google Phone app has started receiving the call recorder for Pixel and Nexus phones. In India some people are seeing that call recording is enabled on their Nokia phones via Google's dialer app.

    Call recording can sometimes be an important subject, some of which point to questionable legitimacy, while others confirm its real-world benefit for things like official meetings.

    Whatever side you see yourself on, call recording has become a familiar feature on phones like those using Xiaomi's MIUI.

    As Dylan Roussel was previously able to enable the feature though it was fully operational at that time. So, it is definitely possible that call recording was enabled only through a server-side change.

    Google Phone call recording features can be available only on the Nokia 7 Plus, 7.2, and the 8.1 phones, and individually those who lived in India.

    There's no information whether the feature will be available outside India. Also, there is no confirmation about when call recording will come to more devices all over the world.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 17:32 [IST]
