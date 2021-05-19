Google Phone App To Reveal Caller’s Name, Number; Threat To Truecaller? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google I/O 2021 has brought in several new features and updates, including the Android 12 OS. Here, Android users can explore several new features, including the announcer ID on the Phone app. Simply put, the Google Phone app on your Android device will now reveal the name and number of any incoming call, much like Turecaller.

Google Phone App Update

We often get a lot of calls, some of them are mundane ones, including many for telemarketing. Google is now introducing the 'Announce caller ID' feature on the Phone app. Android users can now choose between Always On, Only when using a headset, or Never to announce the person calling you. If the name isn't saved on your phone, the number will be announced.

To note, this feature is disabled by default. With the new update, users have the choice between the three options to select if they wish their calls to be announced. A report by The Verge notes that presently, Google Pixel users in the US have an automatic Call Screen feature, which is tipped to reach other countries via a new update.

Google Phone App Feature: How To Update?

If you wish to set the new Announce caller ID feature, you can do so with these simple steps. Firstly, open the Google Phone app on your Android device > Settings > Caller ID Announcement. Here you can select the option of your choice, which are: Always On, Only when using a headset, or Never. To note, Apple's iOS platform for iPhone has a similar feature for its Phone app, which is now available for Android users as well.

Google Phone App Update: Threat To Truecaller?

Truecaller is one of the popular apps that help identify who's calling you, especially if it's an unknown number. Moreover, Truecaller helps to identify if the number is a hoax or troublesome, which helps users avoid them completely. Now, the Google Phone app has something similar - where the calls are announced.

Do note, the call announcement feature will only reveal who's calling you - but it's up to you to decide if it's a hoax number. On the other hand, if Google brings in the Call Screening feature to all Android phones that would indeed be a threat to Truecaller.

